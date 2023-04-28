New Big Money Means LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Investors Could Reap Benefit

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) is -33.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.84 and a high of $23.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LXU stock was last observed hovering at around $8.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.21% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 11.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.83, the stock is -8.98% and -20.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -34.30% off its SMA200. LXU registered -58.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.90.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.42%, and is -5.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) has around 571 employees, a market worth around $692.18M and $901.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.31 and Fwd P/E is 7.61. Profit margin for the company is 25.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.11% and -62.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.60%).

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LSB Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 160.80% this year

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.22M, and float is at 56.49M with Short Float at 3.22%.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LSB Funding LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LSB Funding LLC sold 15,977,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $12.99 per share for a total of $207.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.67 million shares.

LSB Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that SBT Investors LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $12.32 per share for $7.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.45 million shares of the LXU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, LSB Funding LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 600,000 shares at an average price of $12.32 for $7.39 million. The insider now directly holds 17,650,000 shares of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU).

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 23.66% up over the past 12 months and Lennox International Inc. (LII) that is 25.05% higher over the same period. AAON Inc. (AAON) is 94.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.