New Big Money Means MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) is 3.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.08 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MBC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.0% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 13.0% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.83, the stock is 1.44% and -7.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 3.03% at the moment leaves the stock -8.04% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.86.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.13% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.32%, and is -2.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $3.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.47 and Fwd P/E is 7.32. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.59% and -47.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MasterBrand Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.60% this year

MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.94M, and float is at 127.39M with Short Float at 3.07%.

MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 1,481 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 23 at a price of $8.51 per share for a total of $12608.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15.78 million shares.

MasterBrand Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,362 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $8.59 per share for $11703.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.78 million shares of the MBC stock.