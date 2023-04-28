New Big Money Means SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is 96.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $3.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCYX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $3.06, the stock is -1.92% and 40.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock 38.43% off its SMA200. SCYX registered 33.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 30.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.35.

The stock witnessed a 68.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.86%, and is -2.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.69% over the week and 10.81% over the month.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) has around 36 employees, a market worth around $100.98M and $5.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.99. Distance from 52-week low is 166.09% and -20.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-166.80%).

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Analyst Forecasts

SCYNEXIS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.30% this year

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.56M, and float is at 32.14M with Short Float at 9.47%.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) that is trading -80.64% down over the past 12 months.