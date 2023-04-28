New Big Money Means Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is 27.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.61 and a high of $81.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SSTK stock was last observed hovering at around $65.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.23% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.42% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 23.73% higher than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.12, the stock is -5.66% and -7.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 11.20% off its SMA200. SSTK registered -10.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.06.

The stock witnessed a -5.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.63%, and is -1.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.72% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) has around 1328 employees, a market worth around $2.45B and $827.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.22 and Fwd P/E is 16.74. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.46% and -17.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shutterstock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.40% this year

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.82M, and float is at 23.73M with Short Float at 10.05%.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oringer Jonathan, the company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that Oringer Jonathan sold 5,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $75.24 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.45 million shares.

Shutterstock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Oringer Jonathan (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $75.00 per share for $7500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.44 million shares of the SSTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Oringer Jonathan (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) disposed off 6,500 shares at an average price of $75.17 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 11,437,462 shares of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK).

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) that is trading -33.99% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -9.32% lower over the same period. IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is 29.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.