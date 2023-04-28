New Big Money Means Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is 15.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $255.02 and a high of $392.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNPS stock was last observed hovering at around $365.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.29% off its average median price target of $425.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.12% off the consensus price target high of $467.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 5.54% higher than the price target low of $390.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $368.39, the stock is -2.59% and -0.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 8.19% off its SMA200. SNPS registered 30.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.29%, and is -2.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $56.15B and $5.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.89 and Fwd P/E is 30.43. Profit margin for the company is 18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.46% and -6.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synopsys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.70% this year

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.40M, and float is at 151.48M with Short Float at 1.02%.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kankanwadi Sudhindra, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Kankanwadi Sudhindra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $391.43 per share for a total of $1.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16758.0 shares.

Synopsys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Kankanwadi Sudhindra (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $361.08 per share for $1.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16723.0 shares of the SNPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, RUNKEL JOHN F JR (GC & Corporate Secretary) disposed off 3,464 shares at an average price of $353.91 for $1.23 million. The insider now directly holds 25,112 shares of Synopsys Inc. (SNPS).

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) that is trading 2.53% up over the past 12 months and Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) that is 13.49% higher over the same period. Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is 2.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.