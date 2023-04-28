NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) is -16.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.92 and a high of $18.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NGM stock was last observed hovering at around $4.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -5.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.21, the stock is 5.49% and 1.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 2.18% at the moment leaves the stock -48.36% off its SMA200. NGM registered -71.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.43.

The stock witnessed a 10.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.73%, and is 4.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 6.05% over the month.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) has around 239 employees, a market worth around $339.58M and $55.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 44.18% and -76.93% from its 52-week high.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.30% this year

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.81M, and float is at 64.61M with Short Float at 5.69%.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOEDDEL DAVID V, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GOEDDEL DAVID V bought 176,730 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.93 million shares.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that COLUMN GROUP L P (Director) bought a total of 176,730 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $5.00 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.93 million shares of the NGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, COLUMN GROUP L P (Director) acquired 176,730 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 927,231 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM).

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 36.32% up over the past 12 months and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) that is 318.50% higher over the same period. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is 1.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.