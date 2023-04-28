Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is -10.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.74 and a high of $97.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PZZA stock was last observed hovering at around $72.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.25%.

Currently trading at $73.87, the stock is -2.24% and -8.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 1.72% at the moment leaves the stock -9.94% off its SMA200. PZZA registered -23.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.15.

The stock witnessed a -2.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.36%, and is -1.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $2.55B and $2.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.94 and Fwd P/E is 22.29. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.68% and -24.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.10%).

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.40% this year

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.18M, and float is at 34.39M with Short Float at 5.55%.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boakye Marvin, the company’s Chief People & Diversity Ofc. SEC filings show that Boakye Marvin sold 2,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $85.57 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11920.0 shares.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) that is trading -14.22% down over the past 12 months and Rave Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) that is 56.38% higher over the same period. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) is 123.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.