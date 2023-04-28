PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Volatility At 7.01%, Should You Add A Position?

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) is -1.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.21 and a high of $8.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 28.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.01, the stock is -21.96% and -23.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing 3.09% at the moment leaves the stock -16.72% off its SMA200. AGS registered -17.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.97.

The stock witnessed a -27.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.71%, and is -12.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.01% over the week and 5.41% over the month.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) has around 892 employees, a market worth around $184.47M and $309.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.57. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.00% and -40.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PlayAGS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.00% this year

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.75M, and float is at 37.14M with Short Float at 3.49%.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AP Gaming VoteCo, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that AP Gaming VoteCo, LLC sold 8,208,076 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $41.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.