ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) is -57.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.15 and a high of $27.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACDC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.44% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 23.21% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.75, the stock is -13.72% and -30.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -44.29% off its SMA200. ACDC registered a loss of -47.61% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.53.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.33%, and is -7.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 5.35% over the month.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has around 3664 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $2.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.44 and Fwd P/E is 2.35. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.91% and -60.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-148.90%).

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProFrac Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.66M, and float is at 22.66M with Short Float at 13.50%.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wilks Johnathan Ladd, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Wilks Johnathan Ladd bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $12.65 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74890.0 shares.

ProFrac Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that HADDOCK GERALD W (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $12.57 per share for $62862.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39166.0 shares of the ACDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, THRC Holdings, LP (10% Owner) acquired 402,995 shares at an average price of $12.35 for $4.98 million. The insider now directly holds 19,127,995 shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC).