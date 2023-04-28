Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) is -17.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.77 and a high of $7.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RSI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 26.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.95, the stock is -3.75% and -13.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 2.43% at the moment leaves the stock -28.91% off its SMA200. RSI registered -51.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.14.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.92%, and is -9.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 5.19% over the month.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) has around 700 employees, a market worth around $654.16M and $592.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.50% and -60.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-238.90%).

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.50% this year

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.28M, and float is at 58.03M with Short Float at 2.70%.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHWARTZ RICHARD TODD, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that SCHWARTZ RICHARD TODD sold 3,285 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $3.08 per share for a total of $10127.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.65 million shares.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 that BLUHM NEIL (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 1,084 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 and was made at $3.08 per share for $3342.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76566.0 shares of the RSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, SCHWARTZ RICHARD TODD (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 24,955 shares at an average price of $3.03 for $75669.0. The insider now directly holds 2,128,607 shares of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI).