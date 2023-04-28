Ryder System Inc. (R) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) is -6.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.47 and a high of $102.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The R stock was last observed hovering at around $77.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $102.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.29% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.66% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.87, the stock is -8.91% and -13.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -7.74% off its SMA200. R registered 14.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.41.

The stock witnessed a -9.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.80%, and is -10.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Ryder System Inc. (R) has around 48300 employees, a market worth around $3.65B and $12.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.61 and Fwd P/E is 6.70. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.94% and -23.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Ryder System Inc. (R) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ryder System Inc. (R) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ryder System Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.80% this year

Ryder System Inc. (R) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.44M, and float is at 45.66M with Short Float at 2.99%.

Ryder System Inc. (R) Insider Activity

A total of 119 insider transactions have happened at Ryder System Inc. (R) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 69 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ravindran Rajeev, the company’s EVP & CIO. SEC filings show that Ravindran Rajeev sold 10,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $98.27 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6058.0 shares.

Ryder System Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that HODES SANFORD J. (SVP, C Procur Of, Corp Dev Of) sold a total of 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $98.61 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25002.0 shares of the R stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Sensing John S. (President, Global SCS & DTS) disposed off 14,149 shares at an average price of $92.86 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 45,343 shares of Ryder System Inc. (R).

Ryder System Inc. (R): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) that is trading 13.41% up over the past 12 months and C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) that is -1.66% lower over the same period. XPO Inc. (XPO) is 29.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.