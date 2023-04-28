Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) is -38.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.90 and a high of $14.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SRG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.19% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 54.19% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.33, the stock is -9.38% and -22.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -33.76% off its SMA200. SRG registered -33.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $163.13.

The stock witnessed a 0.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.76%, and is -10.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $411.87M and $107.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -73.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.59% and -49.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seritage Growth Properties is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -103.40% this year

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.12M, and float is at 36.44M with Short Float at 22.83%.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAMPERT EDWARD S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 120,462 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $12.60 per share for a total of $1.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15.08 million shares.

Seritage Growth Properties disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) sold a total of 283,291 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $12.53 per share for $3.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.2 million shares of the SRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) disposed off 1,200 shares at an average price of $12.30 for $14763.0. The insider now directly holds 15,483,291 shares of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG).

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -13.40% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -13.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.