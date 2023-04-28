Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX) is -8.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.54 and a high of $95.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SWX stock was last observed hovering at around $55.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.35% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.92% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 9.11% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.35, the stock is -5.03% and -7.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 2.45% at the moment leaves the stock -18.96% off its SMA200. SWX registered -36.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.03.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.92%, and is -1.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) has around 2351 employees, a market worth around $3.96B and $4.96B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.34. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.32% and -41.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -191.50% this year

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.22M, and float is at 66.46M with Short Float at 3.65%.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 68 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ICAHN CARL C, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ICAHN CARL C bought 55,154 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $61.00 per share for a total of $3.36 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.52 million shares.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that ICAHN CARL C (10% Owner) bought a total of 252,376 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $60.15 per share for $15.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.47 million shares of the SWX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, ICAHN CARL C (10% Owner) acquired 407,466 shares at an average price of $60.11 for $24.49 million. The insider now directly holds 10,213,070 shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX).

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading -21.18% down over the past 12 months and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is -1.80% lower over the same period. ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is 0.05% up on the 1-year trading charts.