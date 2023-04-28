Spark Networks SE (LOV) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) is 41.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $3.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LOV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 38.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.92, the stock is 14.59% and 5.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -43.97% off its SMA200. LOV registered -63.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.95.

The stock witnessed a 4.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.12%, and is 26.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.81% over the week and 16.51% over the month.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) has around 271 employees, a market worth around $25.71M and $187.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.40% and -76.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.50%).

Spark Networks SE (LOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spark Networks SE (LOV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spark Networks SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.40% this year

Spark Networks SE (LOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.25M, and float is at 24.69M with Short Float at 0.65%.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Spark Networks SE (LOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Osmium Partners, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Osmium Partners, LLC sold 210,501 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $0.62 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.52 million shares.

Spark Networks SE disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Osmium Partners, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $0.64 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.73 million shares of the LOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 27, Osmium Partners, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $0.70 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 4,931,203 shares of Spark Networks SE (LOV).