Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) is -6.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.13 and a high of $172.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYNA stock was last observed hovering at around $90.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.44% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.19% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 15.44% higher than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.79, the stock is -11.27% and -18.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -19.69% off its SMA200. SYNA registered -39.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.38.

The stock witnessed a -16.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.94%, and is -9.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) has around 1775 employees, a market worth around $3.60B and $1.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.40 and Fwd P/E is 9.41. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.44% and -48.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synaptics Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 204.40% this year

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.80M, and float is at 39.00M with Short Float at 4.02%.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Awsare Saleel, the company’s. SEC filings show that Awsare Saleel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $115.28 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33755.0 shares.

Synaptics Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Butler Dean Warren () sold a total of 1,350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $119.36 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34396.0 shares of the SYNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Awsare Saleel () disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $102.80 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 38,641 shares of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA).

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) that is trading 138.98% up over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is 7.40% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -18.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.