Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is 16.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $330.80 and a high of $553.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ULTA stock was last observed hovering at around $547.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $585.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.41% off the consensus price target high of $640.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -36.94% lower than the price target low of $400.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $547.77, the stock is 1.97% and 3.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 19.59% off its SMA200. ULTA registered 34.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.68.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.08%, and is 0.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) has around 18500 employees, a market worth around $27.68B and $10.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.81 and Fwd P/E is 20.09. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.59% and -0.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (63.10%).

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ulta Beauty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.60% this year

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.62M, and float is at 50.17M with Short Float at 3.73%.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ryan Anita Jane, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Ryan Anita Jane sold 1,255 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $544.69 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2491.0 shares.

Ulta Beauty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Nagler Lorna (Director) sold a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $541.12 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6632.0 shares of the ULTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Caro Jodi J (GC and Corporate Secretary) disposed off 4,500 shares at an average price of $506.65 for $2.28 million. The insider now directly holds 5,231 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA).

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Target Corporation (TGT) that is trading -33.13% down over the past 12 months and Macy’s Inc. (M) that is -33.33% lower over the same period.