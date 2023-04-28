Which institution holds the most shares in AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is -5.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.20 and a high of $66.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AER stock was last observed hovering at around $54.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21%.

Currently trading at $55.36, the stock is 0.28% and -2.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 2.23% at the moment leaves the stock 3.27% off its SMA200. AER registered 16.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.13.

The stock witnessed a 4.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.84%, and is 0.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has around 641 employees, a market worth around $13.54B and $6.78B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.10. Profit margin for the company is -10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.82% and -17.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -145.00% this year

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 241.07M, and float is at 239.23M with Short Float at 0.88%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) that is trading 9.04% up over the past 12 months and Air Lease Corporation (AL) that is -4.48% lower over the same period. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is 5.53% up on the 1-year trading charts.