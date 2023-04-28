Which institution holds the most shares in Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is -3.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $125.55 and a high of $187.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPC stock was last observed hovering at around $163.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.19% off its average median price target of $176.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.05% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -2.83% lower than the price target low of $163.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $167.61, the stock is 1.34% and 0.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 2.56% at the moment leaves the stock 1.36% off its SMA200. GPC registered 25.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.18.

The stock witnessed a 3.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.23%, and is -0.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has around 58000 employees, a market worth around $23.90B and $22.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.17 and Fwd P/E is 17.40. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.50% and -10.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genuine Parts Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.30% this year

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.80M, and float is at 137.98M with Short Float at 1.81%.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Genuine Parts Company (GPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Donahue Paul D, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Donahue Paul D bought 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $156.08 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59727.0 shares.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aptiv PLC (APTV) that is trading -0.84% down over the past 12 months and Cummins Inc. (CMI) that is 21.14% higher over the same period. Mistras Group Inc. (MG) is 34.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.