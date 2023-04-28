Which institution holds the most shares in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (KCGI)

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE: KCGI) is 2.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.85 and a high of $10.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KCGI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $10.48, the stock is 0.33% and 0.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 3.39% off its SMA200. KCGI registered 5.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.80%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$271.35.

The stock witnessed a 0.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.09%, and is 0.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.21% over the week and 0.30% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 12.38. Distance from 52-week low is 6.45% and -0.80% from its 52-week high.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (KCGI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 273.50% this year

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (KCGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.50M, and float is at 27.60M with Short Float at 0.77%.