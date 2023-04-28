Which institution holds the most shares in Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON)

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) is -8.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $5.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRON stock was last observed hovering at around $1.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.36% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 78.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.49, the stock is 10.37% and -2.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 11.61% at the moment leaves the stock -45.81% off its SMA200. KRON registered -70.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.35%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.01.

The stock witnessed a 4.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.13%, and is 16.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.12% over the week and 10.01% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 24.17% and -74.04% from its 52-week high.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kronos Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.10% this year

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.53M, and float is at 48.08M with Short Float at 8.92%.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DiMartino Jorge, the company’s Chief Medical Officer & VP. SEC filings show that DiMartino Jorge sold 10,153 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $1.74 per share for a total of $17621.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Kronos Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Al-Wakeel Yasir B. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 9,026 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $1.74 per share for $15665.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the KRON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Dinsmore Christopher (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 6,291 shares at an average price of $1.74 for $10918.0. The insider now directly holds 285,001 shares of Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON).

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -11.74% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 36.32% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -4.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.