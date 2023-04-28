Which institution holds the most shares in Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) is -6.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.20 and a high of $43.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAZ stock was last observed hovering at around $32.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.04% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -7.7% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.31, the stock is -2.38% and -6.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -10.14% off its SMA200. LAZ registered -3.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.36.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.59%, and is -6.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) has around 3402 employees, a market worth around $3.59B and $2.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.31 and Fwd P/E is 8.50. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.97% and -25.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lazard Ltd (LAZ) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lazard Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.20% this year

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.17M, and float is at 87.45M with Short Float at 2.92%.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Lazard Ltd (LAZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stern Alexander F., the company’s President. SEC filings show that Stern Alexander F. sold 49,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $36.39 per share for a total of $1.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50258.0 shares.

Lazard Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Stern Alexander F. (President) sold a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $35.29 per share for $2.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the LAZ stock.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading 9.58% up over the past 12 months and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) that is 9.10% higher over the same period. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is -10.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.