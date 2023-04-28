Which Institutions Own Shares In ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)?

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) is 21.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.46 and a high of $20.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACMR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.81% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -16.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.34, the stock is -13.41% and -17.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -2.30% at the moment leaves the stock -21.36% off its SMA200. ACMR registered -37.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.14.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.52%, and is -14.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has around 1209 employees, a market worth around $581.70M and $388.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.78 and Fwd P/E is 9.17. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.06% and -53.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACM Research Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.57M, and float is at 44.62M with Short Float at 4.95%.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dun Haiping, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Dun Haiping sold 37,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $12.06 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.89 million shares.

ACM Research Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Feng Lisa () sold a total of 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $12.37 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50001.0 shares of the ACMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Dun Haiping (Director) disposed off 35,327 shares at an average price of $8.43 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 890,620 shares of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR).

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) that is trading 13.49% up over the past 12 months.