Which Institutions Own Shares In Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN)?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) is -36.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $8.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APRN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 47.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.53, the stock is -16.56% and -30.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -1.75% at the moment leaves the stock -75.90% off its SMA200. APRN registered -85.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.81.

The stock witnessed a -25.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.16%, and is -10.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.10% over the week and 8.00% over the month.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) has around 1549 employees, a market worth around $35.40M and $458.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.55% and -93.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-176.60%).

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.80% this year

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.29M, and float is at 45.35M with Short Float at 15.67%.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Findley Linda, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Findley Linda sold 11,485 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $0.84 per share for a total of $9619.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Krechmer Irina (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 4,110 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $0.84 per share for $3442.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56516.0 shares of the APRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Leitgeb Terri (Chief People Officer) disposed off 928 shares at an average price of $0.84 for $777.0. The insider now directly holds 13,293 shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN).