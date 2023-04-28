Which Institutions Own Shares In Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM)?

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) is 0.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $0.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CIDM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.39, the stock is -7.30% and -15.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -2.79% at the moment leaves the stock -22.81% off its SMA200. CIDM registered -42.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$18.21.

The stock witnessed a -13.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.61%, and is -3.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.81% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) has around 134 employees, a market worth around $70.30M and $72.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.79. Profit margin for the company is -13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.32% and -50.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 102.10% this year

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 178.90M, and float is at 153.56M with Short Float at 2.72%.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Canning John K., the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Canning John K. sold 77,976 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $0.57 per share for a total of $44560.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) that is trading -48.91% down over the past 12 months.