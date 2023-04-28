Which Institutions Own Shares In Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)?

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) is -25.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.36 and a high of $12.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HDSN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 37.08% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.55, the stock is -8.09% and -13.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -18.28% off its SMA200. HDSN registered 17.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.06.

The stock witnessed a -8.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.12%, and is -8.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) has around 232 employees, a market worth around $348.21M and $325.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.42 and Fwd P/E is 5.46. Profit margin for the company is 31.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.71% and -39.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (52.00%).

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudson Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 218.60% this year

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.15M, and float is at 37.30M with Short Float at 3.06%.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ABBATECOLA VINCENT P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ABBATECOLA VINCENT P bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $8.27 per share for a total of $8270.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Hudson Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Gaglione Kenneth (VP-Operations) sold a total of 19,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $11.53 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3207.0 shares of the HDSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Krishnamurti Nat (CFO) disposed off 46,194 shares at an average price of $10.13 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 25,207 shares of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN).

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) that is trading 7.06% up over the past 12 months and W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) that is 41.50% higher over the same period. Watsco Inc. (WSO) is 22.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.