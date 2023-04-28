Which Institutions Own Shares In Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)?

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is -1.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.91 and a high of $13.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LWLG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $4.26, the stock is -10.13% and -16.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 2.90% at the moment leaves the stock -40.30% off its SMA200. LWLG registered -61.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.04%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$28.54.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.55%, and is -4.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.43% over the week and 6.50% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 8.95% and -67.31% from its 52-week high.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.00% this year

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.65M, and float is at 112.05M with Short Float at 18.21%.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEONBERGER FREDERICK J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEONBERGER FREDERICK J sold 31,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $7.07 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5182.0 shares.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) that is trading 0.97% up over the past 12 months.