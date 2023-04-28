Which Institutions Own Shares In NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST)?

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) is -2.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.04 and a high of $22.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTST stock was last observed hovering at around $17.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.41% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 11.05% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.79, the stock is -1.21% and -4.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock -7.22% off its SMA200. NTST registered -21.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.06.

The stock witnessed a -0.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.74%, and is 0.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $96.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 111.19 and Fwd P/E is 109.14. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.38% and -22.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NETSTREIT Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.40% this year

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.03M, and float is at 54.69M with Short Float at 7.88%.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 17 times.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -26.23% down over the past 12 months and American Tower Corporation (AMT) that is -19.30% lower over the same period. Equinix Inc. (EQIX) is -2.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.