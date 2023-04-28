Which Institutions Own Shares In New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)?

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) is 3.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.07 and a high of $55.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NJR stock was last observed hovering at around $51.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.58% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -14.62% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.58, the stock is -3.77% and -1.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 8.15% off its SMA200. NJR registered 15.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.07.

The stock witnessed a -1.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.14%, and is -3.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) has around 1288 employees, a market worth around $5.02B and $2.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.85 and Fwd P/E is 18.76. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.49% and -7.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Jersey Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.40% this year

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.48M, and float is at 95.89M with Short Float at 3.85%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Migliaccio Patrick J., the company’s Senior VP and COO, NJNG. SEC filings show that Migliaccio Patrick J. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $51.00 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38129.0 shares.

New Jersey Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Migliaccio Patrick J. (Senior VP and COO, NJNG) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $49.16 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40169.0 shares of the NJR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Migliaccio Patrick J. (Senior VP and COO, NJNG) disposed off 2,690 shares at an average price of $45.25 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 36,016 shares of New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR).

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading -21.18% down over the past 12 months and ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is 0.05% higher over the same period. CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) is -1.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.