Which Institutions Own Shares In Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM)?

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) is -19.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.58 and a high of $12.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $7.40, the stock is -0.99% and -6.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock -18.31% off its SMA200. PRM registered -29.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.47.

The stock witnessed a -4.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.91%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) has around 226 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $360.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.80 and Fwd P/E is 24.67. Profit margin for the company is 25.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.46% and -40.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 112.50% this year

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.92M, and float is at 148.54M with Short Float at 5.22%.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Haitham Khouri, the company’s Vice Chairman. SEC filings show that Haitham Khouri sold 126,952 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $10.45 per share for a total of $1.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.22 million shares.

Perimeter Solutions SA disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Haitham Khouri (Vice Chairman) sold a total of 38,923 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $10.84 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.34 million shares of the PRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Haitham Khouri (Vice Chairman) disposed off 22,599 shares at an average price of $10.96 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 1,383,575 shares of Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM).