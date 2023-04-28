Which Institutions Own Shares In Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD)?

Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is 17.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.82 and a high of $31.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UPBD stock was last observed hovering at around $25.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.75% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 1.85% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.50, the stock is 11.50% and 6.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 2.51% at the moment leaves the stock 9.92% off its SMA200. UPBD registered 11.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.90.

The stock witnessed a 13.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.43%, and is 13.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) has around 12690 employees, a market worth around $1.48B and $4.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 135.90 and Fwd P/E is 7.89. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.55% and -16.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Upbound Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.60% this year

Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.27M, and float is at 49.52M with Short Float at 10.41%.

Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BROWN JEFFREY J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BROWN JEFFREY J bought 1,143 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 24 at a price of $23.28 per share for a total of $26609.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 79370.0 shares.

Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) that is trading 5.87% up over the past 12 months and GameStop Corp. (GME) that is -40.63% lower over the same period. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is -20.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.