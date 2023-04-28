Who are the Institutional Holders in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) is 36.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.22 and a high of $32.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DV stock was last observed hovering at around $29.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.71% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 0.2% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.94, the stock is -1.00% and 6.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 13.25% off its SMA200. DV registered 35.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.78.

The stock witnessed a 4.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.60%, and is -1.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has around 348 employees, a market worth around $4.92B and $452.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 118.34 and Fwd P/E is 60.73. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.87% and -7.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.60% this year

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.99M, and float is at 163.75M with Short Float at 2.89%.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Insider Activity

A total of 116 insider transactions have happened at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 74 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Desmond Laura, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Desmond Laura sold 11,002 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 25 at a price of $29.69 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that Grimmig Andrew E (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $30.52 per share for $1.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55964.0 shares of the DV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Desmond Laura (Director) disposed off 11,003 shares at an average price of $30.56 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 179,071 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV).