Who are the Institutional Holders in Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)?

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) is -34.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.93 and a high of $21.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EBC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.53% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 9.6% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.30, the stock is -6.10% and -15.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 2.45% at the moment leaves the stock -35.96% off its SMA200. EBC registered -42.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.06%.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.76%, and is -2.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) has around 1950 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $605.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.38 and Fwd P/E is 9.07. Profit margin for the company is 33.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.39% and -47.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.30% this year

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 176.33M, and float is at 174.22M with Short Float at 1.37%.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Borgen Luis, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Borgen Luis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $19.21 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77546.0 shares.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Jackson Deborah C (Director) sold a total of 5,713 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $19.21 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72752.0 shares of the EBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Harlam Bari A (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $19.21 for $96050.0. The insider now directly holds 72,465 shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC).

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 11.40% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -20.74% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -11.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.