Who are the Institutional Holders in Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV)?

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) is 212.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $4.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELEV stock was last observed hovering at around $3.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $2.97, the stock is 51.26% and 76.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing -1.98% at the moment leaves the stock 138.20% off its SMA200. ELEV registered 21.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 165.18%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.13.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 56.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 185.58%, and is 57.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.54% over the week and 14.83% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 310.85% and -35.57% from its 52-week high.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.70% this year

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.30M, and float is at 22.79M with Short Float at 0.57%.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by venBio Global Strategic Fund I, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that venBio Global Strategic Fund I sold 702,737 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $4.12 per share for a total of $2.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.91 million shares.