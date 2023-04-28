Who are the Institutional Holders in Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)?

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) is 38.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.02 and a high of $175.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MANH stock was last observed hovering at around $165.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.93% off its average median price target of $174.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.7% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -12.43% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $168.64, the stock is 8.42% and 13.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 25.56% off its SMA200. MANH registered 30.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.78.

The stock witnessed a 13.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.46%, and is 7.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) has around 4150 employees, a market worth around $10.30B and $767.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 82.91 and Fwd P/E is 53.47. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.06% and -3.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (54.50%).

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Manhattan Associates Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.40% this year

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.32M, and float is at 61.55M with Short Float at 1.56%.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HUNTZ JOHN J JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HUNTZ JOHN J JR sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $143.65 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65887.0 shares.

Manhattan Associates Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Capel Eddie (President & CEO) sold a total of 42,678 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $144.04 per share for $6.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the MANH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Capel Eddie (President & CEO) disposed off 2,421 shares at an average price of $144.00 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 250,100 shares of Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH).

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) that is trading 28.84% up over the past 12 months and American Software Inc. (AMSWA) that is -33.05% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -6.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.