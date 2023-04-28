Who are the Institutional Holders in Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG)?

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) is -11.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $16.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MWG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $7.84, the stock is 11.48% and 11.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 11.48% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.07.

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $242.26M and $40.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 117.01. Distance from 52-week low is 161.33% and -51.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 36.50% this year

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.84M, and float is at 14.49M with Short Float at 0.53%.