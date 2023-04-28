Who are the Institutional Holders in Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX)?

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) is -3.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.82 and a high of $29.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TVTX stock was last observed hovering at around $20.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.88% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -19.65% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.34, the stock is -4.65% and -4.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock -9.93% off its SMA200. TVTX registered -23.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.47.

The stock witnessed a -6.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.83%, and is -2.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) has around 462 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $212.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 14.14% and -30.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.60%).

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.10% this year

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.22M, and float is at 63.33M with Short Float at 12.88%.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cline Christopher R., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Cline Christopher R. sold 47 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $21.49 per share for a total of $1010.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51486.0 shares.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Calvin Sandra (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 360 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $22.42 per share for $8071.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42805.0 shares of the TVTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Dube Eric M (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 8,196 shares at an average price of $22.25 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 237,150 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX).