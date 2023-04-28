Who are the Institutional Holders in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW)?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) is -7.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $187.89 and a high of $258.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTW stock was last observed hovering at around $237.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -11.96% off its average median price target of $259.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.23% off the consensus price target high of $302.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 1.82% higher than the price target low of $230.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $225.81, the stock is -4.52% and -3.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -5.03% at the moment leaves the stock -0.58% off its SMA200. WTW registered -3.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.48.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.92%, and is -6.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) has around 46600 employees, a market worth around $24.06B and $8.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.82 and Fwd P/E is 13.10. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.18% and -12.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.60% this year

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.00M, and float is at 105.76M with Short Float at 0.89%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gebauer Julie Jarecke, the company’s Head of Health, Wealth &Career. SEC filings show that Gebauer Julie Jarecke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $232.38 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82312.0 shares.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Gebauer Julie Jarecke (Head of Health, Wealth &Career) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $233.41 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82550.0 shares of the WTW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Gebauer Julie Jarecke (Head of Health, Wealth &Career) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $246.70 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 85,050 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW).

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -9.12% down over the past 12 months and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) that is 6.57% higher over the same period. Aon plc (AON) is 7.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.