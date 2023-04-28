Who is the Top Investor In Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)?

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is 1.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.66 and a high of $136.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CINF stock was last observed hovering at around $101.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.81% off its average median price target of $117.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.3% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 2.25% higher than the price target low of $106.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $103.61, the stock is -4.81% and -8.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -2.55% off its SMA200. CINF registered -22.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.60.

The stock witnessed a -4.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.06%, and is -3.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) has around 5148 employees, a market worth around $16.46B and $6.56B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.38. Profit margin for the company is -7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.86% and -24.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.90% this year

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.30M, and float is at 156.19M with Short Float at 1.73%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Insider Activity

A total of 132 insider transactions have happened at Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 80 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Debbink Dirk J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Debbink Dirk J bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $106.13 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45502.0 shares.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Skidmore Douglas S (Director) bought a total of 565 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $96.76 per share for $54669.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7600.0 shares of the CINF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Aaron Thomas J (Director) acquired 1,030 shares at an average price of $96.33 for $99220.0. The insider now directly holds 5,740 shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF).

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading -2.15% down over the past 12 months and The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is 24.26% higher over the same period. The Allstate Corporation (ALL) is -10.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.