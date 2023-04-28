Who is the Top Investor In Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) is -32.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $14.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNXA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -3.17% and -9.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing -5.81% at the moment leaves the stock -60.52% off its SMA200. CNXA registered -98.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.27.

The stock witnessed a -1.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.66%, and is -14.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.19% over the week and 27.56% over the month.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $1.99M and $15.64M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.37% and -98.88% from its 52-week high.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Analyst Forecasts

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.66M, and float is at 8.22M with Short Float at 2.64%.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BitNile Holdings, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $0.79 per share for a total of $3968.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.26 million shares.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that BitNile Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 70,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $0.88 per share for $61723.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.27 million shares of the CNXA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, BitNile Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 39,990 shares at an average price of $1.00 for $40082.0. The insider now directly holds 1,340,010 shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA).