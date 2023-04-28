Who is the Top Investor In EMCOR Group Inc. (EME)?

EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE: EME) is 15.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $95.64 and a high of $169.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EME stock was last observed hovering at around $157.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 13.58% off its average median price target of $197.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.28% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 12.08% higher than the price target low of $195.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $171.44, the stock is 8.62% and 7.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 8.60% at the moment leaves the stock 23.14% off its SMA200. EME registered 53.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.97.

The stock witnessed a 7.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.14%, and is 7.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) has around 35500 employees, a market worth around $8.24B and $11.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.00 and Fwd P/E is 16.50. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.26% and 0.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EMCOR Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.80% this year

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.70M, and float is at 46.86M with Short Float at 2.51%.

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mauricio Maxine Lum, the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Mauricio Maxine Lum sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $149.62 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26478.0 shares.

EMCOR Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Mauricio Maxine Lum (EVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $145.27 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24883.0 shares of the EME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, MATZ R KEVIN (EVP – Shared Services) disposed off 7,992 shares at an average price of $151.92 for $1.21 million. The insider now directly holds 203,389 shares of EMCOR Group Inc. (EME).

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is trading -43.58% down over the past 12 months and Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) that is 44.33% higher over the same period. Fluor Corporation (FLR) is 11.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.