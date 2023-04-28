Who is the Top Investor In Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)?

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) is -12.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.24 and a high of $110.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LDOS stock was last observed hovering at around $89.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.6%.

Currently trading at $92.06, the stock is 0.05% and -1.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing 2.91% at the moment leaves the stock -6.33% off its SMA200. LDOS registered -13.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.44.

The stock witnessed a 1.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.85%, and is -0.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 1.54% over the month.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) has around 45000 employees, a market worth around $12.73B and $14.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.61 and Fwd P/E is 12.41. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.52% and -17.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.70% this year

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.00M, and float is at 135.44M with Short Float at 1.36%.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Insider Activity

A total of 137 insider transactions have happened at Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 83 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fubini David G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fubini David G sold 6,189 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $109.20 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12463.0 shares.

Leidos Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Cage Christopher R (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,601 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $106.51 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13874.0 shares of the LDOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Fubini David G (Director) disposed off 6,186 shares at an average price of $109.70 for $0.68 million. The insider now directly holds 18,652 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS).

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 0.20% up over the past 12 months and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is 4.24% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 3.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.