Who is the Top Investor In Remitly Global Inc. (RELY)?

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) is 44.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.66 and a high of $18.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RELY stock was last observed hovering at around $16.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.14% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 8.0% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.56, the stock is -3.92% and 4.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 37.64% off its SMA200. RELY registered 62.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$26.19.

The stock witnessed a 1.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.87%, and is -7.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $2.87B and $653.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 148.65% and -8.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.40%).

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Remitly Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -188.00% this year

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 171.54M, and float is at 138.15M with Short Float at 2.94%.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hug Joshua, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Hug Joshua sold 7,354 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $15.49 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.15 million shares.

Remitly Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Yoakum Rene (EVP, Customer and Culture) sold a total of 5,427 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $9.94 per share for $53955.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 286.0 shares of the RELY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Hug Joshua (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 7,728 shares at an average price of $10.30 for $79625.0. The insider now directly holds 4,173,631 shares of Remitly Global Inc. (RELY).

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is trading -14.20% down over the past 12 months. The Western Union Company (WU) is -42.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.