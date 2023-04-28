Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) is -5.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.74 and a high of $20.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XHR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $12.41, the stock is -2.68% and -6.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -15.71% off its SMA200. XHR registered -35.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.14.

The stock witnessed a 0.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.52%, and is -1.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $997.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.43. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.71% and -38.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 138.60% this year

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.27M, and float is at 111.10M with Short Float at 2.79%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BLOOM BARRY A N, the company’s. SEC filings show that BLOOM BARRY A N sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $19.09 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that BLOOM BARRY A N () sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $19.09 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the XHR stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) that is trading -10.84% down over the past 12 months and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is -43.94% lower over the same period. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -30.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.