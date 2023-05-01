Are we looking at the next big move in Match Group Inc. (MTCH)?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is -11.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.06 and a high of $87.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTCH stock was last observed hovering at around $34.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.91% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.16% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 7.75% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.90, the stock is 3.63% and -3.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.68 million and changing 5.46% at the moment leaves the stock -23.91% off its SMA200. MTCH registered -52.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.54.

The stock witnessed a -5.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.23%, and is 5.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $9.77B and $3.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.76 and Fwd P/E is 14.45. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.63% and -57.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Match Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.10% this year.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 279.39M, and float is at 277.47M with Short Float at 4.78%.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Match Group Inc. (MTCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sine Jared F.,the company’sChief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. SEC filings show that Sine Jared F. sold 7,110 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $41.27 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60379.0 shares.

Match Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Murdoch Wendi (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $41.80 per share for $20898.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2478.0 shares of the MTCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Kim Bernard Jin (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 16,000 shares at an average price of $63.58 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 16,000 shares of Match Group Inc. (MTCH).

Match Group Inc. (MTCH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bumble Inc. (BMBL) that is trading -21.58% down over the past 12 months. Spark Networks SE (LOV) is -61.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.