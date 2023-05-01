Are we looking at the next big move in Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF)?

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) is -32.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.25 and a high of $125.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WOLF stock was last observed hovering at around $46.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.68% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -3.44% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.55, the stock is -19.79% and -27.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.05 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock -44.59% off its SMA200. WOLF registered -49.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$45.12.

The stock witnessed a -27.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.02%, and is -21.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.37% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) has around 4017 employees, a market worth around $5.72B and $914.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 547.65. Profit margin for the company is -20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.20% and -62.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.10%).

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wolfspeed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.10% this year.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.44M, and float is at 123.34M with Short Float at 12.91%.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LE DUY LOAN T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LE DUY LOAN T bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $90.95 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Wolfspeed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that LE DUY LOAN T (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $91.04 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29662.0 shares of the WOLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, LE DUY LOAN T (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $73.82 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 27,662 shares of Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF).

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 50.69% up over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 11.97% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -13.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.