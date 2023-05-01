bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) is -37.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.78 and a high of $8.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLUE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -45.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.35, the stock is 32.95% and 3.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.25 million and changing 18.21% at the moment leaves the stock -26.55% off its SMA200. BLUE registered 5.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $116.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.51.

The stock witnessed a 33.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.73%, and is 26.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.54% over the week and 8.92% over the month.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $391.41M and $3.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 56.47% and -49.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-146.30%).

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

bluebird bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.50% this year.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.26M, and float is at 81.98M with Short Float at 28.96%.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leschly Nick,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Leschly Nick sold 4,290 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $7.80 per share for a total of $33480.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

bluebird bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Obenshain Andrew (President and CEO) sold a total of 3,178 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $7.80 per share for $24802.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the BLUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Colvin Richard A (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 557 shares at an average price of $7.80 for $4347.0. The insider now directly holds 74,231 shares of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE).

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading -66.28% down over the past 12 months and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is -11.26% lower over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is -0.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.