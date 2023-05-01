Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) is -75.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $2.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 68.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -14.94% and -56.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.83 million and changing -4.23% at the moment leaves the stock -83.36% off its SMA200. BHG registered -91.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.53.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -23.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.74%, and is -7.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.15% over the week and 9.77% over the month.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has around 2840 employees, a market worth around $106.40M and $2.41B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -62.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.44% and -93.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-605.30%).

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.20% this year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 629.46M, and float is at 593.79M with Short Float at 2.50%.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mikan George Lawrence III,the company’sCEO & President. SEC filings show that Mikan George Lawrence III sold 394,896 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $0.40 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Bright Health Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Smith Cathy R (CFO & CAO) sold a total of 114,173 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $0.40 per share for $45669.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the BHG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Scherman Jeffrey J (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 44,551 shares at an average price of $0.40 for $17820.0. The insider now directly holds 57,870 shares of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG).

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is trading -7.82% down over the past 12 months and The Cigna Group (CI) that is 1.00% higher over the same period. Humana Inc. (HUM) is 19.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.