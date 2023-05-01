Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) is 14.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.11 and a high of $18.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $9.21, the stock is -4.27% and -6.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34.31 million and changing 3.48% at the moment leaves the stock -3.78% off its SMA200. CCL registered -47.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$54.35.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.42%, and is -1.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has around 85000 employees, a market worth around $11.09B and $14.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.84. Profit margin for the company is -32.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.74% and -49.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.00% this year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.26B, and float is at 1.03B with Short Float at 12.93%.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bernstein David,the company’sCFO & CAO. SEC filings show that Bernstein David sold 107,119 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $11.08 per share for a total of $1.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $11.76 per share for $1.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the CCL stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -11.03% down over the past 12 months and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) that is -17.80% lower over the same period. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -32.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.