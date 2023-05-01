Coupang Inc. (CPNG) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 37.93% Upside

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) is 13.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.98 and a high of $21.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPNG stock was last observed hovering at around $16.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.93% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -64.31% lower than the price target low of $10.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.76, the stock is 5.91% and 11.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.81 million and changing 2.07% at the moment leaves the stock -0.09% off its SMA200. CPNG registered 27.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $159.39.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.30%, and is 7.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has around 63000 employees, a market worth around $29.13B and $20.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.51. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.64% and -21.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coupang Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.20% this year.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.77B, and float is at 1.58B with Short Float at 1.19%.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Coupang Inc. (CPNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $18.26 per share for a total of $3.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70.65 million shares.

Coupang Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that SVF Investments (UK) Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 35,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $18.50 per share for $647.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 426.16 million shares of the CPNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Sun Benjamin (Director) disposed off 288,834 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $5.78 million. The insider now directly holds 468,312 shares of Coupang Inc. (CPNG).