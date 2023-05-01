Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) – The 98.51% Upside Potential Remains

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) is 97.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.03 and a high of $0.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DXF stock was last observed hovering at around $0.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $24.84 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.51% off the consensus price target high of $24.84 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.51% higher than the price target low of $24.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.37, the stock is 192.80% and 157.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 91.58 million and changing 186.52% at the moment leaves the stock 37.27% off its SMA200. DXF registered -21.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 29.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.11.

The stock witnessed a 138.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.49%, and is 179.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 123.77% over the week and 61.98% over the month.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $7.72M and $-128.71M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1133.00% and -53.76% from its 52-week high.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/29/2023.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.88M, and float is at 10.57M with Short Float at 0.45%.